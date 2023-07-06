“This Overlooked Industry Is a 1,000% Backdoor Into the AI Megatrend”

BBIG Stock: Vinco Ventures Faces More Board Shakeup

Here's why Vinco Ventures is down big today

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Jul 6, 2023, 1:55 pm EDT

  • Shares of Vinco Ventures (BBIG) stock are down more than 7% in today’s session.
  • This move follows the announcement that three board members have stepped down, effective immediately.
  • These resignations took place at the end of June, and the company provided little detail with respect to the rationale.
Insiders appear to be flocking out of Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG), sending shares of this consumer products company lower in today’s session. In fact, shares of BBIG stock are down more than 7% at the time of writing, outpacing declines seen in the broader market today.

Via an 8-K filing, Vinco Ventures announced that three directors have resigned from the board, effective immediately. These resignations occurred between June 27 and June 29. No details on potential replacements were provided.

The only additional statement provided in the 8-K, apart from the resignation announcements, was the following:

“None of the resignations were as the result of any disagreement with the Registrant, its management, the Board or any committee of the Board, or with respect to any matter relating to the Registrant’s operations, policies or practices.”

Let’s dive into what investors may want to make of this news.

BBIG Stock Sinks on News of Board Resignations

There can be many reasons why board members may choose to leave a company as a group. Without speculating too much, it appears some sort of internal drama has been brewing within the ranks to see this kind of mass exodus take place.

Indeed, it’s interesting to see the company put language in its filing that suggests no disagreement was the cause of these resignations. While that may be the case, investors are left wondering what the other reasons might be as to why these three high-ranking individuals left the company.

Uncertainty is not the friend of investors, and today’s selling pressure in BBIG stock makes sense in this context. We’ll have to see if the company makes any further announcements in terms of its leadership group. But for now, this is a company that investors appear to be siding with insiders on and stepping aside.

On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risk.

Read More:Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

