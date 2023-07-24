New AI Development Will Blindside Millions. Will You Be One of Them?

On July 27 at 7 pm ET, Louis Navellier, Eric Fry and Luke Lango will reveal a major AI development that will cause a massive disruption to the stock market. Will your money be safe?

Thu, July 27 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Now
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

Dear BBBYQ Stock Investors, Prepare to Get Nothing in Bed Bath & Beyond Bankruptcy Plan

Bed Bath & Beyond investors will see no recovery compensation under newly filed reorganization plan

By Shrey Dua, InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Jul 24, 2023, 3:11 pm EDT

Advertisement

  • Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBYQ) stock remains depressed from last week’s news that investors of the bankrupt retailer will receive no recovery compensation.
  • The news shouldn’t come as a complete surprise, given the retailer’s warning to investors at the time of its Chapter 11 declaration in April.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond is amid an involved liquidation process after selling the IP rights to both its namesake and baby retailer brands in recent weeks.
BBBYQ stock - Dear BBBYQ Stock Investors, Prepare to Get Nothing in Bed Bath & Beyond Bankruptcy Plan

Source: Prashanth Bala / Shutterstock.com

It’s an unfortunate time to be a fan of Bed Bath & Beyond (OTCMKTS:BBBYQ) stock. According to a recent update from the now-bankrupt company, shareholders will receive zero recovery under the current reorganization plan.

According to the proposal, filed in New Jersey Bankruptcy Court last Thursday, BBBYQ stock “shall be canceled, released and extinguished.” The filing will directly affect shareholders, some of whom expected some sort of financial compensation for their investment into the once-upon-a-time meme stock.

BBBYQ slipped more than 10% Friday, following the filing’s public release, with the stock now trading at just 32 cents per share. While Bed Bath stock has experienced something of a rally in recent weeks, the company’s recent bankruptcy campaign has clearly left some investors in the lurch.

Though, investors can’t be too mad, given the company warned investors that its shares would be worthless following its bankruptcy declaration. Some investors have nonetheless jumped on BBBYQ in hopes of a miraculous recovery–to little avail.

BBBYQ Stock Climbs on Overstock.com Sale

Despite the unfortunate news, BBBYQ stock is actually up today, less than 0.2%. There is some speculation that Bed Bath stock may become a target for short sellers hoping to cash in on a seemingly inevitable decline of a nigh-guaranteed bear.

At the time of writing, Bed Bath is essentially sorting out its remaining assets. Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) recently purchased the retailer’s brand, and data, for $21.5 million. Bed Bath was, at one point, even looking for a separate buyer of its retail locations, hoping to maintain its namesake and BuyBuy Baby stores.

Unfortunately, the retailer had little such luck. Currently, the company is actively liquidating its inventory, shutting down its stores, and has even found a buyer for the intellectual property rights for BuyBuy Baby infant retailer Dream On Me for $15.5 million.

On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With degrees in economics and journalism, Shrey Dua leverages his ample experience in media and reporting to contribute well-informed articles covering everything from financial regulation and the electric vehicle industry to the housing market and monetary policy. Shrey’s articles have featured in the likes of Morning Brew, Real Clear Markets, the Downline Podcast, and more.

Consumer Discretionary, Retail

Meme Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/07/dear-bbbyq-stock-investors-prepare-to-get-nothing-in-bed-bath-beyond-bankruptcy-plan/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC