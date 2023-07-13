Dear TTD Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 17

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) stock is getting ready for a major change on July 17 when it will join the Nasdaq-100 Index.
The Trade Desk is going to be replacing Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), which is being bought by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). It will also join the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index and the Nasdaq-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index at that same time.
To go along with this, Activision Blizzard will be removed from the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index and the Nasdaq-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index. The company will also no longer be a part of the Nasdaq-100 ESG Index.
What This Means For TTD Stock
When this change goes into effect, it could act as a possible catalyst for shares of TTD stock. That means investors are going to want to keep an eye on The Trade Desk when markets open on Monday to see how it changes as it joins the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Today’s news also brings with it heavy trading of TTD stock. As of this writing, more than 4.4 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 3.7 million shares.
TTD stock is up 5% as of Thursday morning with today’s news and is up 101.5% since the start of the year.
There’s more stock market news that traders are going to want to read about below!
We have the latest stock market news that investors need to know about on Thursday! That includes what’s happening with shares of Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock, details about the Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) layoffs, and a SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock downgrade. You can catch up on all of these matters at the following links!
More Stock Market News For Thursday
- MULN Stock Alert: Mullen Testing EV in New York
- Cirrus Logic Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest CRUS Job Cuts
- Morgan Stanley Just Kicked SOFI Stock Down
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.