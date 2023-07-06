META Stock Alert: 7 Things to Know as Meta Platforms Launches Threads

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock is on the move Thursday after the social media company launched its new Twitter competitor, Threads.
Let’s get into everything investors need to know about Threads below!
What Is Threads?
- Threads mimics Twitter with a limited 500-character limit for posting updates.
- It also allows users to post videos up to five minutes long and images to their followers.
- Using the Threads social media service requires an Instagram login.
- Also, the new social media platform is available on Android and iOS devices.
- The layout of Threads is also incredibly similar to Twitter, with a simple user interface.
- To go along with that, users can like, comment, and repost content on the platform.
- Another similarity is two different news feeds, with one focused on the person’s interest and the other on the accounts they follow.
Can Threads Beat Twitter?
Threads could benefit from users that are leaving Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform. Experts are predicting that 30 million users will stop using the platform over the next two years. Recent reports also show that the site’s users are becoming less active and are willing to take more breaks from it.
META stock is up slightly on Thursday with the launch of Threads.
Investors seeking out even more of the most recent stock market news will want to keep reading!
We have all of the biggest stock market stories that traders need to know about on Thursday! A few examples include why shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE), Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA), and crypto mining stocks are on the move today. You can catch up on all of this news at the following links!
More Stock Market News For Thursday
- SAVE Stock Alert: How JetBlue Is Lifting Spirit Airlines Today
- Why Is Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA) Stock Moving Today?
- Why Are Crypto Mining Stocks MARA, HUT, CLSK, HIVE, RIOT Up Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.