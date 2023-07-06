META Stock Alert: 7 Things to Know as Meta Platforms Launches Threads

“This Overlooked Industry Is a 1,000% Backdoor Into the AI Megatrend”

Threads is currently available only on Android and iOS

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 6, 2023, 11:16 am EDT

  • Meta Platforms (META) stock is up after launching its Threads social media platform.
  • This is a rival to Twitter which uses a similar format.
  • The platform makes use of login information from Instagram.
Source: Ascannio / Shutterstock.com

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock is on the move Thursday after the social media company launched its new Twitter competitor, Threads.

Let’s get into everything investors need to know about Threads below!

What Is Threads?

  • Threads mimics Twitter with a limited 500-character limit for posting updates.
  • It also allows users to post videos up to five minutes long and images to their followers.
  • Using the Threads social media service requires an Instagram login.
  • Also, the new social media platform is available on Android and iOS devices.
  • The layout of Threads is also incredibly similar to Twitter, with a simple user interface.
  • To go along with that, users can like, comment, and repost content on the platform.
  • Another similarity is two different news feeds, with one focused on the person’s interest and the other on the accounts they follow.

Can Threads Beat Twitter?

Threads could benefit from users that are leaving Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform. Experts are predicting that 30 million users will stop using the platform over the next two years. Recent reports also show that the site’s users are becoming less active and are willing to take more breaks from it.

META stock is up slightly on Thursday with the launch of Threads.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

