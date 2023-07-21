PublicSq (PSQH) Stock Falls 10% After Red-Hot SPAC Debut

After PublicSq (NYSE:PSQH) completed its merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), PSQH stock soared over 100% on its first day of trading yesterday.
PSQH stock lost a lot of that momentum this morning and fell as much as 15% after the markets opened. The stock sits down about 10% as of this writing.
PublicSq describes itself as a “marketplace for patriotic businesses,” and it recently announced a marketing deal with former Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson.
More About PublicSq and Its Debut
After merging with its SPAC, Colombier Acquisition Corp, PSOH stock more than doubled yesterday in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange. Nearly 16 million shares of the name changed hands yesterday.
Founded in 2021, PublicSq seeks to convince what it calls “pro-life, pro-freedom” firms to sell their products on its platform.
Yesterday InvestorPlace’s Samuel O’Brient reported that “PublicSq has more than 1.1 million active users on its platform, with more than 55,000 individual shops, 90% of which are small businesses.”
PublicSq is looking to eventually become a major competitor to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). In an effort to build up its brand name, the company has launched a partnership with Carlson’s new show on Twitter. PSQH expects to start airing ads on the show next month.
PSQH Stock: What Investors Will Be Watching
In the near term, investors who are interested in PSQH stock will probably keep an eye on the shares’ momentum and chart.
Over the longer term, they will attempt to gauge the extent to which the company’s revenue is rising, and its bottom line is improving. Also importantly, they will likely try to ascertain how quickly PublicSq’s brand power and user base are expanding.
On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.comPublishing Guidelines.