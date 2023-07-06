The 3 Best Cryptos to Buy in July

The crypto market has continued to rally this year with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) up almost 15% in the past month. This latest increase has taken BTC to its summer 2021 levels, and it continues to be an obvious choice among cryptos to buy (which is why I will be excluding it from this list).
However, there are some other cryptos to buy with varying levels of risk-reward ratios. They continue trading at depressed levels, and snapping up some great projects can give you exposure to a substantial upside if this rally continues. Here are three that I recommend.
Ethereum (ETH-USD)
I think Ethereum (ETH-USD) is undeniably the best crypto to buy. Regardless of the high market capitalization, it can still deliver high gains in the long run. This crypto has consistently outperformed Bitcoin in every rally and provides the most balanced risk-reward ratio in the market.
The most solid element of Ethereum is its utility. Most Web 3.0 development happens on the Ethereum blockchain, and these Web 3.0 smart contracts have tremendous transaction volume. Since these transactions cost ETH, they reliably drive up demand for the crypto.
Furthermore, Ethereum is a deflationary cryptocurrency. It is the only cryptocurrency among the top cryptos with a negative supply inflation of -0.79% annually. Thus, this is the most profitable crypto to hold in both the short- and long-term.
Nervos Network (CKB-USD)
Nervos Network (CKB-USD) is an excellent choice this year, especially due to its halving catalyst. The Nervos Network is scheduled to cut its blockchain mining rewards by half in November this year. I believe this halving event will positively impact the supply and demand of CKB and cause more appreciation.
The strong suit here is interoperability. As more Web 3.0 blockchains like Solana (SOL-USD), Avalance (AVAX-USD), and Cardano (ADA-USD) start taking a pie of the market share, interoperability will only become more important. The Nervos ecosystem aims to offer a host of solutions to allow developers to build universal decentralized applications (dapps), which could solve this interoperability headache. Nervos claims that the universal dapps let users access the ecosystem through any interface and digital asset, effectively eliminating the need for multiple wallets and exchanges.
Again, I will note that CKB is a more speculative (but rewarding) option for investors willing to take more risks for higher returns. ETH is a much better choice if you are conservative.
Tradecurve (TCRV-USD)
Tradecurve (TCRV-USD) is a new platform in the crypto derivatives market that aims to offer a hybrid model combining the best features of centralized and decentralized exchanges, such as no KYC requirements.
I’ve listed this crypto before and noted that it is on presale for ~1 cent per token. As the presale progresses, the developers aim to launch at $0.088 per token, which should be a relatively “easy” way to get multibagger returns. But again, this is a very new project, and I will recommend you do your own research on its website.
Currently, TCRV is in Stage 4 of its presale with a value of $0.018. This price will rise to 0.025 in the next stage and so on, which will require some patience, but can be quite lucrative. Personally, Tradecurve seems to offer a compelling risk-reward ratio in the early stage and through its launch. As regulators clamp down on bigger centralized exchanges, I expect an inflow of users into startups like Tradecurve, driving up their valuation.
On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: InvestorPlace does not regularly publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization of less than $100 million or trade with a volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. When we do publish commentary on low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we ask that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: How to Avoid Popular Cryptocurrency Scams
On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.