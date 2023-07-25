Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out the latest news on Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning are a ratio change, earnings reports, delisting notices, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
- Dunxin Financial (NYSEMKT:DXF) stock is rocketing more than 1,082% but that’s only due to an ADS ratio change.
- Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) shares are soaring 63% after announcing a cobalt supply agreement yesterday.
- Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) stock is gaining over 49% without any clear news this morning.
- Williams Rowland (OTCMKTS:WRAC) shares are surging more than 32% despite a lack of news on Tuesday.
- Carmell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTCX) stock is increasing over 22% without any news to report today.
- AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) shares are rising more than 22% after falling yesterday on a bankruptcy filing.
- Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) stock is heading over 21% higher after selling its clinical laboratory.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares are climbing more than 17% during pre-market trading today.
- Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) stock is jumping over 14% on Tuesday morning.
- Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) shares are up more than 13% today.
10 Top Losers
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock is crashing over 69% after warning investors it can’t keep compliance with Nasdaq listing standards.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares are plummeting more than 43% alongside a delisting warning.
- NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) stock is diving over 30% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Zevia (NYSE:ZVIA) shares are tumbling more than 24% after lowering its Q2 outlook.
- Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV) stock is taking an over 18% beating after providing an update on a shareholder vote meeting.
- TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) shares are sliding close to 17% after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- Etao International (NASDAQ:ETAO) stock is decreasing more than 13% on Tuesday morning.
- Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) shares are falling over 12% this morning.
- Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) stock is dropping more than 10% alongside a mixed earnings report.
- Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.