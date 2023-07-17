Why Are Telecom Stocks Down Today?

Telecom stocks aren’t doing so how on Monday after several players in the space were hit by downgrades from Citigroup.
AT&T (NYSE:T), Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FYBR), and Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) were all downgraded by Citi analyst Michael Rollins. This follows a report from The Wall Street Journal claiming that these companies own large amounts of lead-covered cables spread across the U.S. The piece points out the potential toxicity of these cables and costs they could have on the companies.
Let’s get into the telecom stocks downgraded below and how the news is affecting these companies’ shares.
Telecom Stock Down On Monday
- AT&T stock starts us off with a downgrade from “buy” to “neutral.” The firm also lowered its price target for the shares from $22 per share to $16 per share. The stock is down 4.3% as of Monday morning.
- Frontier Communications shares are next with a downgrade from “buy” to “neutral.” This also comes with a lowered $17 per share price target for FYBR stock. These shares are sliding 9.6% as of this writing.
- Telephone and Data Systems stock is last on the list with a downgrade from “buy” to “neutral.” With that comes a price target drop from $14 per share to $8 per share. TDS stock is falling 4.3% this morning.
Investors on the lookout for even more of the most recent stock market news will want to keep reading!
We’ve got all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Monday! A few examples include why shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO), and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) stock are moving today. All of that news is ready at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- TSLA Stock Alert: Tesla Kicks Off Cybertruck Production
- Why Is BridgeBio (BBIO) Stock Up 63% Today?
- LCID Stock Alert: Bank of America Issues Warning on Lucid Motors
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.