Why Is BioNexus Gene Lab (BGLC) Stock Up 64% Today?

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) stock is taking off on Friday after the company uplisted its shares to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
That saw the company’s shares start trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market yesterday. With that came a public offering for the company’s shares. That included 1.25 million shares priced at $4 per share.
BioNexus Gene Lab notes that gross proceeds from the offering should total $5 million. There’s also an option for more funds if underwriters exercise their 45-day rights to acquire an additional 187,500 shares at the public offering price.
BGLC Stock Movement
Shares of BGLC stock underwent a rally yesterday following its debut on the Nasdaq Capital Market. That saw some 2 million shares change hands and the stock increased 39.1% during normal trading hours.
It appears that investors are still excited about the BGLC stock uplisting considering the movement we’re seeing on Friday morning. As of this writing, more than 1.7 million shares of the stock have changed hands. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is closer to 104,000 shares. That also has BGLC stock up 63.9% as of Friday morning.
BioNexus Gene Lab is a wholesaler of chemical raw material products. It mainly operates in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other Southeast Asian countries. It was founded in 2017 and operates out of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
