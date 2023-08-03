3 Cheap Cryptos That Smart Investors Will Snap Up Now

In the vast cryptocurrency market, there are cheap cryptos to buy that have truly amazing projects. These projects offer unique opportunities to take part and earn incredible returns.
Despite their low prices, these cheap cryptos to buy have incredible profitability potential.
Venture into the exciting world of affordable crypto investments and take advantage of the opportunities for a rewarding journey. Here are cheap cryptos to buy that you can consider having in your portfolio.
Tron (TRX-USD)
Imagine Tron (TRX-USD) as your digital currency for the world of online entertainment.
It’s like having specialized money to support your favorite artists, musicians, or video game developers with no intermediaries.
Why might having Tron in your wallet be a great option? Well, recently, the Tron team has been working hard to improve the network and introduce cool new features like BitTorrent Bridge and Stake 2.0.
This makes the platform more appealing and functional, which could attract more users, ultimately influencing its value.
Oh, and there’s some exciting recent news!
According to Messari’s report, activity on the Tron network has driven its revenue up by 11.6% in TRX terms and a staggering 22.2% when measured in dollars.
It’s as if the rising popularity is giving it a significant boost in earnings, which is why it’s among the cheap cryptos to buy.
Currently, Tron’s price hovers around $0.08. So, if you’re considering investing, this is an important fact to consider.
Ecoterra (ECOTERRA-USD)
Ecoterra (ECOTERRA-USD) is like an online ecosystem that started in Romania and has an incredible focus on recycling and combating climate change.
Its creators are well versed in recycling and business, and they’ve designed a place where individuals and businesses can come together to make a positive impact on the planet.
One of the coolest things they offer is an app called “Recycle2Earn”, it’s truly amazing! By recycling bottles, cans, or anything else, they reward you with Ecoterra tokens. It’s like earning incentives for being environmentally conscious! Moreover, they have a marketplace where you can offset carbon emissions by investing in green projects.
Also has a marketplace for companies to purchase recycled materials, promoting the use of reused resources. And that’s not all, they offer a tool called Trackable Impact Profile, which lets you showcase all your planet-friendly actions.
Besides the incredible features and benefits it provides, it’s worth mentioning that the current price of an Ecoterra token is around $0.002. This means that with a modest investment, you can acquire a substantial number of tokens, enabling active participation in the ecosystem and the opportunities it offers.
Algorand (ALGO-USD)
Algorand (ALGO-USD) is an astounding blockchain network utilizing a technology called “pure proof of stake.” Instead of miners, it’s people holding their cryptocurrency who can validate transactions and earn rewards for doing so.
Recently, they’ve made a fantastic update to their protocol, blocks are now generated even faster, in just 3.3 seconds! That’s over a 10% increase in speed. The best part is that they still maintain instant transaction confirmation, eliminating the need to wait for your transactions to go through.
Think of it like Algorand has turbocharged their network, providing users with an ultra-fast experience similar to browsing traditional web applications we use every day. What’s even more impressive is that this speed comes with the security and decentralization offered by blockchains, combining the best of both worlds, speed and reliability.
Also, let’s not forget that Algorand’s price is around $0.11. Many experts believe that its recent upgrade and advantages could pave the way for its value to grow significantly in the future.
As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.