3 ‘Strong Buy’ AI Stocks You Should Be Loading Up On Now

Enter the fascinating world of technology companies and their revolutionary advances in artificial intelligence (AI). In this dynamic landscape, you’ll find a treasure trove of top AI stock picks as investment opportunities. These visionary tech companies are pioneering the AI revolution, and their leading AI stocks promise big returns for savvy investors.
They are unleashing the power of intelligent automation and harnessing the capabilities of advanced data analytics. No matter what kind of investor you are, these AI-driven companies offer an irresistible mix of excitement and growth. So, let’s embark on a journey into this captivating world of possibilities. Where technology and investing intersect in these top AI stock picks.
UiPath (PATH)
First up, UiPath (NYSE:PATH), a game-changer in automation software for businesses. Their mission is to make life easier and faster for companies by automating tasks and processes. Essentially, acting as a super-efficient assistant in the office.
But what really gets me pumped is their recent leap into artificial intelligence. They’ve integrated super advanced AI features like generative and specialized AI into their platform, taking automation to a whole new level of intelligence. Generative AI is a true marvel, automating up to 70% of tasks that once required a human touch. It’s like they’ve injected turbo power into their solutions. And brace yourself for this, they’re using the super-powerful AI model, OpenAI’s GPT-4, to help customers gain deeper insights from data and respond to customer queries more intelligently.
UiPath boasts a portfolio of over 70 Specialized AI solutions, tailor-made to meet the unique needs of each business. Think of it as having a team of experts working right alongside you. And their financial results are impressive too! In the first quarter of 2024, they achieved an 18% revenue increase and a staggering 28% annual recurring revenue growth. Clearly, they’re on the right track!
C3.ai (AI)
Next on the list is C3.ai (NYSE:AI), a company with a mission to revolutionize the business environment through AI applications. They analyze and process vast amounts of data from various sources, empowering companies to make smarter and more efficient decisions.
What’s more, their recent financial performance has been stellar. In the last quarter, they raked in a total revenue of $72.4 million, with 79% of it coming from subscriptions. That’s a solid indication of sustained demand for their top-notch services. And here’s where it gets exciting! The U.S. Air Force has chosen their PANDA tool to enhance condition based maintenance plus and predictive maintenance.
PANDA, an AI-based application, processes aircraft sensor data to predict and prevent equipment failures, resulting in improved aircraft availability and reduced unplanned downtime. Now that’s some real world impact!
Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)
Now, let’s talk about Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS), a company playing a vital role in the electronics and chip creation industry. They develop specialized software and hardware that engineers use to craft high-tech electronics products, shaping the future of gadgets and circuits!
But here’s the important and interesting thing, Cadence is also diving into the world of artificial intelligence. By incorporating smart technology, they’re constantly pushing the boundaries of the electronics industry. Financially, they are soaring too! In the second quarter of 2023, they scored a whopping $977 million in revenue, surpassing their earnings from the same period last year.
And as if all of the above wasn’t motivating enough to keep it in the portfolio. Cadence has announced it will be acquiring parts of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS). This move will bolster their position in the market and bring on board experienced engineers from around the globe. It could easily fuel the growth of CDNS and potentially boost your portfolio too.
As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.