3 Unstoppable Cryptos That Every Portfolio Needs

Even in these uncertain times, there are still diamonds in the rough when it comes to cryptocurrencies. While the broader market may seem gloomy, I believe there are some seriously undervalued cryptos right now that could make any portfolio shine. When mainstream interest catches up, these underground heroes can suddenly explode in value and deliver outsized returns.
The upcoming Bitcoin (BTC-USD) halving in 2024 and potential Fed rate cuts on the horizon make me bullish on crypto over a long-term horizon. While some speculative assets might fizzle out, I believe blockchain projects solving real-world problems have staying power. Even with recent volatility, it is a good time to position yourself for the next wave of adoption and wealth creation in this asset class.
Here are three unstoppable cryptos long-term investors should consider right now.
XRP (XRP-USD)
The recent legal victory of Ripple Labs over the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has fundamentally shifted the outlook for XRP (XRP-USD). After years of regulatory uncertainty, Ripple has “partially” triumphed, in demonstrating that XRP is not a security. This monumental court decision removes the existential threat that has been hanging over XRP for far too long.
With its status as a non-security now established, XRP is poised to unleash its full potential. As one of the largest and most liquid cryptocurrencies, XRP offers fast settlement speeds, low transaction fees, and scalability advantages over many rivals. Major financial institutions have already piloted Ripple’s payment solutions, leveraging XRP for cross-border transactions.
Now that the SEC fog has lifted, we can expect a surge of new demand for XRP, especially among institutional investors who were previously wary of regulatory risks. Ripple can now aggressively expand its XRP ecosystem now that the existential threat is gone.
Indeed, the stars are aligning for this crypto project right now. The crypto market has been turbulent, but with the SEC drama firmly in the rearview mirror, XRP seems undervalued given its vast real-world utility for payments. For risk-tolerant investors with a long-term horizon, XRP could deliver outsized returns as adoption accelerates.
XDC Network (XDC-USD)
While the relief rally in XRP is grabbing headlines, another crypto innovator warrants attention: XDC Network (XDC-USD). XDC has been one of the standout performers in the cryptocurrency sector of late. Its unique hybrid blockchain combines the permissionless model of public networks with the enhanced performance of private networks.
Several factors are fueling excitement around XDC Network. It has inked high-profile partnerships with organizations like the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, UAE Trade Connect, and the African Digital Asset Framework. These collaborations highlight the real-world traction XDC Network is gaining.
XDC Network has also focused on compliance, shaping regulations, and working with policymakers to make blockchain technology more acceptable to mainstream institutions. In addition, XDC Network has a thriving developer community building dApps, stablecoins, and other crypto products on its blockchain. For instance, the recent launch of the FXD stablecoin adds to the utility of the network. As more developers choose XDC Network, network effects will propel its long-term success. Its outperformance this year could be just the beginning of these network effects being reflected in its price, and I think a continued uptrend is likely as real-world adoption accelerates.
ATOR Protocol (ATOR-USD)
Distinct from high-flying cryptos like XRP and XDC is ATOR Protocol (ATOR-USD), which has delivered stable returns for long-term investors. While the broader crypto market has gyrated wildly, ATOR Protocol has maintained relatively impressive stability. Bolstering the widely-used Tor Network for enhanced internet privacy and anonymity gives this project real-world utility.
The ATOR token serves as the native currency driving the adoption of the protocol. Users must stake ATOR tokens to run Tor Network nodes and receive rewards in ATOR. This creates sustainable, built-in demand for the token.
ATOR Protocol’s returns have outpaced many benchmarks over the last several months. With internet privacy concerns growing globally, ATOR Protocol addresses a massive real-world problem.
Users running ATOR nodes also have the altruistic motivation of supporting internet freedom. As the crypto sector matures, projects with robust utility like ATOR Protocol could outlast short-term fads. While speculative assets rise and fall dramatically, ATOR continues providing steady, outsized gains for investors who believe in its long-term potential. In my opinion, I don’t see a sharp moonshot potential with this token, but rather an investment that can provide a consistent and stable climb higher.
On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.