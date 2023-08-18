BBBYQ Stock Alert: Get Ready for Liquidation After Sept. 12

Bed Bath & Beyond (OTCMKTS:BBBYQ) stock has fallen by about 50% this month and 90% so far in 2023 as its shareholders prepare for the closing of the company. On July 20, the retailer released its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan, disclosing that shareholders would not receive anything following its bankruptcy:
“In full and final satisfaction of each Allowed Interest in BBB, each Allowed Interest in BBB shall be canceled, released, and extinguished, and will be of no further force or effect, and no Holder of Interests in BBB shall be entitled to any recovery or distribution under the Plan on account of such Interests.”
In June, it was announced that Overstock (NASDAQ:OSTK) had acquired some of Bed Bath’s intellectual property (IP) assets — including its website and domain name — for $21.5 million. Overstock also has plans to change its stock ticker from OSTK to BBBY, according to The Street.
BBBYQ Stock: Mark Your Calendars for Sept. 12
The Bed Bath brand will live on, but under the management of Overstock. The official Bed Bath website is currently operational under the power of Overstock, experiencing an interface makeover and an updated loyalty program in the U.S. On the flip side, all Bed Bath locations have officially shut down. The company’s bankruptcy files estimate that about $636 million of inventory will flow to its Debtor-in-Possession (DIP) budget.
Shareholders were also disappointed with Bed Bath’s sale of Buy Buy Baby, which was thought to be the company’s strongest asset. Dream on Me Industries, a supplier to Bed Bath, acquired Buy Buy Baby’s IP for $15.5 million and later 11 of the brand’s leasing rights for $1.17 million. CNBC reports that these stores are “well-positioned to reopen” and located in popular real estate locations. Buy Buy Baby’s stores could reopen by as soon as this fall, backed by ambitious goals from Dream on Me’s management. The company’s Chief Marketing Officer, Avish Dahiya, previously disclosed plans to set up between 100 and 120 stores over the next one to three years.
For now, its apparent that BBBYQ stock only trades on speculation as the closing of the company draws closer. On Sept. 12, the company will hold a plan confirmation hearing to discuss the bankruptcy and final approval of its disclosure statement.
