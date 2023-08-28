MMM Stock Alert: The $5.5 Billion Reason 3M Is Up Today

3M (NYSE:MMM) stock is on the rise Monday after reports claimed the company is closing in on a settlement over an earplugs lawsuit.
According to these reports, 3M is likely going to pay $5.5 billion to settle a lawsuit involving its combat earplugs. This comes after Aearo, the 3M unit that made the earplugs, filed for bankruptcy last year to limit the effects of the lawsuits.
If the company does get this settlement agreement, it will bring an end to more than 300,000 lawsuits it’s facing over the earplugs. It also would come in at only about half of the $10 billion it was expected to pay in these cases.
What That Means For MMM Stock
Considering 3M could have paid a lot more in the earplugs lawsuits, investors are happy with the potential $5.5 billion settlement. It will also bring an end to the ongoing litigation, which helps ease investors’ concerns.
As a result of today’s earplugs settlement news, some 236,000 shares of the company’s stock are changing hands. That’s still well below its daily average trading volume of about 3.7 million shares. Despite that, the company’s stock is climbing 6.7% as of Monday morning. However, shares are down 19.2% year-to-date as of Friday’s close.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.