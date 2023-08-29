SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

MULN Stock Alert: Mullen Files Lawsuit Against Broker-Dealers for Stock Manipulation

Mullen is fed up with alleged illegal short selling of its stock

By Eddie Pan, InvestorPlace Financial News Writer Aug 29, 2023, 3:28 pm EDT

Advertisement

  • Mullen Automotive (MULN) has filed a lawsuit against TD Ameritrade, Charles Schwab (SCHW), National Finance Services and John Doe defendants one through 10.
  • Mullen alleges that these parties engaged in a market manipulation scheme against MULN.
  • MULN stock has fallen lower by more than 99% so far this year.
Mullen Automotive (MULN) brand logo. American automotive and electric vehicle manufacturer
Source: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

All eyes are on Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) after the company announced that it had filed a lawsuit against TD Ameritrade, its owner Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), National Finance Services and John Doe defendants one through 10. The electric vehicle (EV) company has alleged that these parties engaged in a scheme to manipulate the price of MULN stock.

“I am hopeful that this lawsuit sends a clear and unequivocal message to anyone considering any form of illegal trading of Mullen stock,” said CEO David Michery. “Our company has a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to manipulative trading practices. We believe the Company and its shareholders have been significantly harmed by certain traders and their brokers and market makers, such as the named Defendants in the lawsuit, that have facilitated this unlawful conduct.”

Mullen has stated that the lawsuit seeks “compensatory damages and injunctive relief.”

MULN Stock: Mullen Files Lawsuit Against Brokers

Mullen had previously retained law firm Christian Attar and market analytics firm ShareIntel in its fight against alleged illegal naked short selling of MULN stock. Christian Attar Senior Partner Wes Christian noted that the market manipulation scheme was created in order to “inject false and misleading information about Mullen into the market which has caused many shareholders to sell their investment in Mullen.”

The complaint docket alleges that the defendants “(1) sold fictitious Mullen shares in advance of the issuance of new shares by the Company for either their own proprietary accounts or their customers’ accounts; and/or (2) removed without authorization Mullen shares from their customers’ accounts to lend to other market participants or to cover their own short positions until new shares were issued.” As a result of these actions, Mullen believes that the defendants illegally increased the supply of MULN stock that was available for short selling.

Mullen also adds that it was “forced to complete two reverse splits of its shares” in response to these actions in order to remain listed on the Nasdaq. Furthermore, it believes that the defendants unlawfully sold over 34 million fictitious and/or shareholder-owned MULN shares between May 4 and Aug. 25. It’s not clear if this number has been adjusted on a reverse split basis. According to MarketWatch, an average of 47.12 million shares of MULN trade hands each day.

On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.

Read More:Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Eddie Pan specializes in institutional investments and insider activity. He writes for InvestorPlace’s Today’s Market team, which centers on the latest news involving popular stocks.

Consumer Discretionary, Automotive, Electric Vehicles

Meme Stocks, Penny Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/08/muln-stock-alert-mullen-files-lawsuit-against-broker-dealers-for-stock-manipulation/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC