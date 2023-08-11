Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time to start the final day of trading this week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, an operational warning, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) stock is bouncing back more than 38% after falling yesterday alongside a bankruptcy filing.
- WeWork (NYSE:WE) shares are rocketing over 27% after warning investors that it doubts it can stay in business.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) stock is soaring more than 24% with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) shares are surging over 24% after settling a lawsuit.
- Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) stock is gaining more than 22% following an update on a large stakeholder.
- Singularity Future Tech (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares are rising over 19% without any clear news this morning.
- Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) stock is increasing more than 18% after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) shares are climbing over 18% alongside it gaining new customers and reporting Q2 results.
- Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) stock is heading more than 17% higher this morning.
- Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) shares are jumping over 16% despite a recent delisting notice.
10 Top Losers
- Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) stock is plummeting over 41% alongside a public share offering.
- Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) shares are diving more than 41% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock is tumbling over 25% after releasing earnings results for Q2.
- PHAXIAM Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PHXM) shares are taking a more than 19% beating after rallying yesterday.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock is dropping over 17% ahead of its earnings report on Monday.
- LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) shares are decreasing more than 16% following its public debut yesterday.
- Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) stock is sliding over 15% as it works to restate prior earnings reports.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEMKT:SNMP) shares are slipping more than 13% on Friday morning.
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) stock is dipping over 13% after announcing the date for its next earnings report.
- Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down close to 12% after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.