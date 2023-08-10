Why Is PHAXIAM Therapeutics (PHXM) Stock Up 37% Today?

PHAXIAM Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PHXM) stock is taking off on Thursday despite a lack of news from the biopharmaceutical company.
There haven’t been any press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why PHXM stock is up today. Additionally, there’s no new analyst coverage that would be behind the Thursday rally.
Even so, shares of PXHM stock are seeing incredibly heavy trading this morning. As of this writing, close to 4 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is only about 19,000 shares.
That’s worth noting as PHXM is a penny stock. This comes from its low daily average trading volume, stock price of just 44 cents on Wednesday’s close, as well as its market capitalization of $28.016 million.
Why That Matters To PHXM Stock
Being a penny stock opens PHXM up to certain situations. For example, the company’s shares are subject to volatility due to how easy they are to acquire. As such, retail and day traders can easily pump and dump the shares. It’s possible that’s what’s going on with today’s heavy trading.
No matter the case, investors will want to be careful about taking a stake in PHXM stock today. While the shares are up now, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it lose much of that value throughout the day, or over the next couple of days.
PHXM stock is up 37.3% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.