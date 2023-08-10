Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re starting off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, acquisition rumors, clinical trial data, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Capri (NYSE:CPRI) stock is rocketing more than 56% on reports its being targeted for an acquisition by Tapestry (NYSE:TPR).
- PHAXIAM Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PHXM) shares are soaring over 37% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) stock is surging more than 24% after beating EPS and revenue estimates.
- Ebet (NASDAQ:EBET) shares are rising over 22% as it continues a recent rally.
- Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) stock is gaining more than 20% alongside positive Phase 3 clinical trial data.
- MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) shares are increasing over 15% after getting additional coverage for its prostate cancer test.
- Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) stock is climbing more than 14% with heavy early morning trading.
- Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares are heading over 12% higher on Thursday morning.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock is jumping more than 11% as it continues to rally on earnings.
- Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) shares are up close to 11% on Thursday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock is crashing over 81% after the Food and Drug Administration rejected one of its drugs.
- Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares are plummeting more than 61% after filing for bankruptcy.
- Origin Mat (NASDAQ:ORGN) stock is diving over 54% after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) shares are tumbling more than 39% after announcing a proposed underwritten offering.
- Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) stock is taking an over 32% beating after withdrawing its 2023 guidance.
- Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) shares are falling more than 28% with the release of its Q2 2023 earnings report.
- Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) stock is dropping over 27% ahead of its earnings release later today.
- Matinas BioPharma (NYSEMKT:MTNB) shares are sliding more than 23% after releasing its latest earnings report.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock is slipping 23% following a rally yesterday.
- Renovaro Biosciences (NASDAQ:RENB) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 20% after announcing merger plans.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.