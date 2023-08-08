Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re starting off the day with a look at all of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth keeping an eye on for Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, a bankruptcy filing, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) stock is rocketing more than 103% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares are soaring over 48% following a positive opinion on a Phase 3 study.
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) stock is surging more than 33% with strong early morning trading volume.
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) shares are gaining over 21% alongside a strong Q2 earnings report.
- Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) stock is climbing more than 16% alongside increasing revenue in Q2.
- Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) shares are rising 16% following news of an acquisition deal.
- Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) stock is heading over 15% higher after beating Q2 estimates.
- Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) shares are increasing more than 13% after releasing its second-quarter earnings report.
- Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) stock is jumping over 13% with strong earnings in its fiscal first quarter of 2024 and an increased outlook.
- SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) shares are up close to 13% after announcing a securities purchase agreement.
10 Top Losers
- Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) stock is crashing more than 61% after filing for bankruptcy.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares are plummeting over 29% following an update on a securities purchase agreement.
- Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) stock is diving nearly 26% after reporting a loss in Q2.
- International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) shares are tumbling more than 22% with a fuel cost miss and lowered outlook.
- GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) stock is taking an over 21% beating on Tuesday morning.
- Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) shares are sliding more than 18% following an over 145% rally yesterday.
- Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) stock is retreating over 18% after a more than 30% rally on Monday.
- ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) shares are slipping more than 17% after a 40% jump in price yesterday due to an order.
- Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) stock is dipping over 14% alongside the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 14% after releasing disappointing earnings.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.