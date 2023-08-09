Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time to start Wednesday with an overview of all the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about this morning!
Moving stocks this morning is a cannabis rally, earnings for the second quarter of 2023, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Ebet (NASDAQ:EBET) stock is rocketing more than 77% alongside extremely heavy trading this morning.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares are soaring over 47% as cannabis stocks start to rally again.
- Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) stock is surging more than 32% with heavy trading this morning.
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares are rising over 25% alongside other cannabis stocks.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock is gaining more than 23% without a clear reason this morning.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares are increasing over 17% on Wednesday morning.
- Loop Media (NYSEMKT:LPTV) stock is climbing more than 17% higher after announcing a strategic alignment with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) advertising.
- Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC) shares are getting an over 17% boost after getting shareholder approval for a merger.
- Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) stock is jumping more than 17% after beating EPS and revenue estimates in Q2!
- Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares are up over 16% with Q2 revenue beating estimates!
10 Top Losers
- Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) stock is crashing more than 34% without any clear news this morning.
- Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) shares are plummeting over 30% following a nearly 140% rally yesterday.
- Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) stock is diving more than 28% after reducing its outlook.
- Nxu (NASDAQ:NXU) shares are tumbling over 26% as a public stock offering goes into effect.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) stock is taking a more than 22% beating alongside a mixed earnings report.
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) shares are sliding over 20% after releasing Q2 earnings.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) stock is falling more than 19% on Wednesday morning.
- Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) shares are dropping over 19% despite beating Q2 EPS and revenue estimates.
- Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) stock is decreasing more than 18% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 17% with its Q2 earnings release.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.