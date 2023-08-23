Want to Get Rich? 3 Game-Changing Robotics Stocks to Buy Right Now

In the rapidly evolving world of technology, robotics have taken center stage by turning science fiction dreams into tangible realities. For investors with their eyes on the future, the allure of robotics stocks to buy is undeniable.
But how does one determine the best robotics stocks from the merely good? Or which top robotics stocks are poised for monumental growth? Navigating this dynamic market requires a discerning eye and a passion for innovation. Standing on the precipice of a robotic revolution, we must differentiate between fleeting trends and sustainable momentum.
Investing in the right robotics stocks to buy now could translate into significant returns in the future. Dive with us as we embark on a journey to unravel the top contenders in this electrifying domain.
Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stands out in the constantly evolving landscape of robotics stocks, albeit with some recent bumps in its journey. In the last six months, its stock price decreased by 10%. However, this doesn’t capture the full picture.
The company’s 2Q 2023 earnings release showcased a staggering increase in net income to $144 million, a 247% year-over-year surge. Furthermore, its diluted EPS followed suit, rising by an impressive 249% to $2.78. The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company remained strong despite a decrease in revenue to $1.21 billion, reflecting a 17% drop. They managed to maintain an enviable net profit margin of nearly 12%.
The fascinating juxtaposition of Zebra Technologies’ financial performance provides an insightful narrative for investors. Recently, the firm unveiled an ultra-rugged mobile computer, underscoring its commitment to innovation.
While some anticipated a disappointing profit due to clients cutting spending, Zebra Technologies recognized the issue and adjusted to maintain a strong profit margin.
Furthermore, CEO Bill Burns highlighted the company’s long-term potential by saying, “While we are revising our outlook downward, we remain confident in our ability to benefit from the long-term secular megatrends to digitize and automate workflows.” Projections back this assessment. According to Straits Research, the workflow automation market is projected to reach $34.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.71%.
Zebra Technologies remains an intriguing player for those tracking the best robotics stocks. Offering robust financial performance and steadfast dedication to technological advancements, it continues to navigate the market’s ebbs and flows with finesse.
ABB (ABBNY)
When diving into robotics stocks, a clear heavyweight has been making waves this year: ABB (OTCMKTS:ABBNY). With a stellar year-to-date return of approximately 20%, ABB is undoubtedly positioning itself among the top stocks to watch in the sector.
Drilling down into the company’s Q2 2023 results paints an illuminating picture. Revenue rose to about $8.16 billion, representing a 13% increase compared to last year. Additionally, net income surged to $906.1 million. This is a significant 139% increase from the previous year. While the earnings per share did fall short by around 2%, reflecting $0.48, it’s crucial to understand the broader context.
ABB recently announced plans to construct a brand-new manufacturing site in Albuquerque. It is a strategic move to expand its manufacturing capabilities and reinforce its standing among the best robotics stocks.
Furthermore, ABB is not just stopping at infrastructural developments. It has shown its commitment to rewarding shareholders by initiating a $1 billion stock buyback program set to commence on April 3.
Additionally, its decision to invest approximately $170 million in U.S. electrification and automation projects showcases ABB’s forward-thinking approach and unwavering focus on innovation.
ABB’s robust performance and strategic investments underline its potential and promise for those seeking robotics stocks to buy in the sector.
Upstart Holdings (UPST)
Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) has certainly carved a unique niche in the expansive world of robotics stocks. Year-to-date, it has rewarded investors with a staggering 153% return, solidifying its position as one of the top robotics stocks to consider.
The recent partnership with Farmers Insurance Federal Credit Union is a testament to Upstart’s commitment to innovating and collaborating.
However, its latest earnings for the second quarter of 2023 turned a few heads. While revenue showed a dip, sliding down by 39% to $140.1 million, the 187.6% beat on its EPS expectations caught the attention of many. Despite the red net income and operating figures, the sizable net change in cash is at $58 million. This is up by a substantial 159%, hinting at potential liquidity and strategic opportunities the company might be eyeing.
It’s clear that Upstart Holdings is not one to be underestimated, even though the stock stumbled post-Q2 results. It holds the potential to become a key player in the robotics race.
On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.