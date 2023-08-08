Why Is Biophytis (BPTS) Stock Up 18% Today?

Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock is soaring higher on Tuesday as investors react to a positive opinion for its upcoming Phase 3 clinical trial.
The big news here is Belgium authorities giving a positive opinion of the company conducting its SARA-31 program. This study will cover treating sarcopenia, which is muscle loss from aging. It will be the first Phase 3 clinical trial to tackle this issue.
Biophytis notes that the positive opinion follows promising results from its SARA-INT Phase 2b study in 2022. The company now only needs a positive opinion from the Ethics Committee in Belgium before it can move forward with the study.
To go along with this, Biophytis is planning for studies in other parts of the world as well. Specifically, the company notes that it has filed similar requests with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct a study in the U.S. as well.
BPTS CEO Commentary
Stanislas Veillet, CEO of Biophytis, said the following about the news.
“This opinion is a major step forward in our efforts to treat sarcopenia. Today, we are putting our pioneering position in this field into practice by obtaining, for the first time, a positive opinion from a regulatory agency to conduct a phase 3 clinical trial in this debilitating geriatric disease, which affects more than 30 million patients worldwide.”
BPTS stock is up 18% Tuesday morning as 6 million shares change hands. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 292,000 shares.
There’s even more stock market news down below that investors will want to know about!
We’re offering up all of the hottest stock market coverage that traders need for Tuesday! Among that is what’s sending shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) stock higher, the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning, and more. All of that news is ready to go at the following links!
More Stock Market News For Tuesday
- Why Is Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Stock Up 84% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
- Dear BSAQ Stock Fans, Get Ready for a VinFast SPAC Update on Aug. 10
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed