Why Is Datasea (DTSS) Stock Down 36% Today?

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock is falling on Friday after the company’s shares underwent a rally yesterday on a securities purchase agreement.
That update saw the Chinese smart security solutions company provide details on a securities purchase agreement it reached with an investor at the start of the month. The agreement has the company selling 4,760,000 shares of DTSS stock to the investor at a price of $1.20 per share.
As part of this agreement, the investor will hold these shares for at least one year. It will also pay a purchase price of $2,856,000 in Chinese Yuan. The first payment of 20 million yuan must be made no later than Setp. 10, 2023. There’s also a second purchase price and minimum payment due on Sept. 30 that matches the first set.
How This Affects DTSS Stock
With news of the securities purchase agreement came a rally for DTSS stock yesterday. The company experienced a trading volume of around 11 million shares, which was well above its daily average of 282,000 shares. That also pushed the stock 65% higher during normal trading hours.
Now that investors have cooled off from the securities purchase agreement announcement, DTSS is giving up some of those gains. That has the stock down 35.8% as of Tuesday morning as some 175,000 shares change hands.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.