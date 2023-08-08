Why Is Proterra (PTRA) Stock Down 65% Today?

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) stock is plummeting on Tuesday after the electric vehicle (EV) company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
According to a press release from Proterra, this voluntary bankruptcy filing has it seeking to strengthen its financial position. It plans to do this via a recapitalization or going-concern sale.
Gareth Joyce, CEO of Proterra, said the following about the EV company’s decision to file for bankruptcy.
“The foundation we have built has set the stage for decarbonization across the commercial vehicle industry as a whole, and we recognize the great potential in all of our product offerings to enable this important transformation. This is why we are taking action to separate each product line through the Chapter 11 reorganization process to maximize their independent potential.”
What The Bankruptcy Means For PTRA Stock
Proterra notes that as part of the bankruptcy, it will file motions with the court to continue normal operations. One thing that will change is the company won’t be holding its planned earnings conference call tomorrow.
With this bankruptcy filing, shares of PTRA stock are seeing a strong amount of trading early this morning. As of this writing, more than 1.3 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s quickly closing in on its daily average trading volume of around 2.2 million shares as investors sell the stock.
PTRA stock is down 65.2% as of Tuesday morning and was already down 61.7% year-to-date as of Monday’s close.
Investors looking for more of the most recent stock market news on Tuesday will want to stick around!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.