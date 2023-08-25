Why Is Domo (DOMO) Stock Down 36% Today?

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) stock is falling hard on Friday after the cloud company released its earnings report for Q2 fiscal 2024.
Starting off that earnings report is an adjusted loss of 2 cents. That’s much better than the loss of 9 cents per share Wall Street was expecting. Adding to that, it marks a major improvement over the company’s per-share loss of 25 cents from the same period of the year prior.
Likewise, Domo reported strong revenue of $79.67 million in the second quarter of the year. Yet again, that comes in above the $78.9 million that analysts were looking for. It also represents a roughly 5.5% increase year-over-year compared to $75.53 million.
Josh James, founder and CEO of Domo, said the following in the earnings report.
“I’m excited about the momentum in consumption pricing; we believe this will drive improved relationships with customers and enable meaningful impact to our business model. I’m also thrilled with our advancements in AI and the new possibilities it will deliver for customers to innovate and grow. I feel confident we have the right priorities, roadmap and people to drive Domo’s long-term growth.”
Guidance Slams DOMO Stock
Unfortunately, the company’s fiscal 2024 guidance didn’t help Domo stock today. It expects losses per share to range from 39 cents to 47 cents alongside revenue of $316 million to $320 million. To put that in perspective, Wall Street is expecting per-share losses of 35 cents on revenue of $325.52 million for the year.
DOMO stock is down 36% as of Friday morning.
