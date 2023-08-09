Why Is Nxu (NXU) Stock Down 32% Today?

Nxu (NASDAQ:NXU) stock is taking a beating on Wednesday after the power storage company announced a public share offering.
That public stock offering has Nxu selling 16,666,667 units at a price of 30 cents each. These units each contain one share of NXU stock as well as a warrant to purchase another share. The warrants also have an exercise price of 30 cents and expire three years after being issued. They are immediately exercisable.
Nxu notes that this stock offering is expected to close on Friday. The company is also looking for gross proceeds of $5 million from the stock sale. It will use this money as working capital and funding for general corporate purposes.
To go along with this offering, Nxu is updating its Series B warrants for 1,905,750 shares of its stock issued on Feb. 21, 2023. This allows them to be exercised at no cost in exchange for NXU stock worth the value of cash the warrants were previously exercisable for.
What Does This Means For NXU Stock?
An increase in the total number of outstanding shares dilutes current shareholders’ stakes in the company. With that in mind, it makes sense that today’s stock offering would result in NXU stock losing value as this demoralizes investors.
In addition to that, the stock offering price of 30 cents is also weighing on NXU shares. That’s below its prior closing price and further devalues the company’s stock. All of this news has shares of NXU falling 32.2% as of Wednesday morning.
