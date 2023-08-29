Why Is Shineco (SISI) Stock Up 40% Today?

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) stock is on the rise Tuesday without any clear news from the company this morning.
Instead, it looks like traders can point to increased activity as the reason for today’s rally. As of this writing, more than 15.5 million shares of SIS stock have been traded. That’s a massive jump when compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 1 million shares.
Investors will note that this massive amount of trading comes despite a lack of press releases or filings from the plant-based health goods company. In that same vein, there’s no new analyst coverage that coincides with today’s SISI stock rally.
However, that doesn’t mean we don’t know why SISI stock is climbing higher today. Investors will keep in mind that Shineco is a penny stock. That comes from its low closing price of 14 cents yesterday, as well as its market capitalization of just $3.038 million.
Why That Matters For SISI Stock
Penny stocks can be incredibly volatile. That’s doubly true during pre-market and after-market trading. It means today’s stock movement is likely due to retail and day traders pumping up shares of SISI stock. If that’s the case, investors can expect the company’s shares to give up its recent gains in the coming days.
SISI stock is up 40.1% as of Tuesday morning but is down 93.6% year-to-date as of Monday’s close.
