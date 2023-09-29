SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

FSR Stock Alert: Fisker Raises $150 Million

FSR stock is up slightly today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Sep 29, 2023, 10:58 am EDT

  • Fisker (FSR) stock is a hot topic today after raising $150 million.
  • The company did so through a senior note offering to an existing institutional investor.
  • FSR also has the option for more senior note offerings.
Source: Ringo Chiu / Shutterstock.com

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock is in the news Friday after the electric vehicle (EV) company raised $150 million from an existing investor.

According to the EV company’s press release, it issued $170 million worth of 0% senior unsecured convertible notes due 2025 to an existing institutional investor. The notes were offered at a 12% discount, which is why the total raised comes to $150 million.

In addition to this, Fisker notes it also has the option to offer another $623,333,334 in 0% senior unsecured convertible notes. Yet again, this would include a 12% discount, which would see it raise $550 million if it exercised this option.

Fisker notes that the new funding it has secured will allow the company to continue its operations. It plans to use the money “to accelerate deliveries, expand growth, and expedite the company’s vehicle programs.”

How This Affects FSR Stock

Investors aren’t reacting much following the news of this fundraising from Fisker. As of this writing, more than 4 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s about half of the company’s daily average trading volume of about 8.8 million shares.

FSR stock is largely unmoved as of Friday morning. Investors will also note that FSR shares are down 6.9% since the start of the year.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

