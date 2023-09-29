GCT Stock Alert: Culper Research Takes Aim at GigaCloud in Short Report

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) stock is on the move Friday after the end-to-end e-commerce service company was hit with a short report.
Culper Research is behind that short report that has shares of GCT stock in the news today. The short report claims that the company overstates its business and calls out its claims to have utilized artificial intelligence (AI) to improve its supply chain.
Here’s what Culper Research said about GigaCloud Technology in its thread on social media platform X announcing its short report:
“GCT exhibits classic hallmarks of past “China Hustle” implosions: Cayman incorporation, Chinese auditor, cash held offshore despite US operations and USD financial statements, and very little interest income despite supposedly large cash balances.”
GCT Stock Jumps Despite Short Report
Even with this short report, shares of GCT stock are on the rise Friday. That increase comes after the company came out with a statement against the short report, as collected from Seeking Alpha:
“The report demonstrates a fundamental lack of understanding of the company’s business and financial condition. The company is reviewing the claims and considering appropriate courses of action to protect the interests of all of its shareholders.”
Trading activity on Friday has some 1.5 million shares of GCT stock changing hands. That’s heavy compared to its daily average trading volume of about 820,000 shares. It also has the company’s stock up 8.7% as of Friday morning.
Investors looking for more of the most recent stock market news are in the right place!
We’re offering up all of the hottest stock market coverage traders need to know about on Friday! That includes what’s happening with shares of Chinese stocks, a warning for GameStop (NYSE:GME) and insider selling of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock. You can read up on all of that news at the following links!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Why Are Chinese Stocks BABA, NIO, XPEV Up Today?
- GME Stock Alert: Ryan Cohen Issues Warning to GameStop Employees
- This Meta Platforms Insider Just Sold $200,000 Worth of META Stock
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.