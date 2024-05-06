FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

Citigroup Just Raised Its Price Target on Palantir (PLTR) Stock

Palantir will report earnings after the market closes May 6 and shares are rising ahead of it

By Dana Blankenhorn, InvestorPlace Contributor May 6, 2024, 9:14 am EDT

Advertisement

  • Citigroup raised its price target on Palantir (PLTR).
  • The stock is trading ahead of the price target before earnings.
  • Palantir is a leading focus of AI hype.
PLTR stock - Citigroup Just Raised Its Price Target on Palantir (PLTR) Stock

Source: Iljanaresvara Studio / Shutterstock.com

Citigroup raised its price target on Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) stock to $23 per share ahead of the software company’s earnings.

Unfortunately for the bulls, the stock is already trading ahead of the target. Palantir was due to open at $24 per share, with a market capitalization of over $53.4 billion.

Palantir will report earnings after the market closes on May 6. Analysts expect profits of $84 million, 3 cents per share, and revenue of $615 million.

The God Emperor of AI

PLTR stock is already up 36% in 2024 and 200% over the last year. What was a proprietary database-based decision stack is now being touted as artificial intelligence (AI).

Palantir started life as a military contractor. CEO Alex Karp recently said Columbia University students protesting Israel’s war with Hamas should be sent to North Korea.

Bears have used the slow natural growth of military contracting to place negative bets on the stock. The company is worth over 25 times its revenue while delivering growth of just 20% and nominal profits.

However, it’s the commercial side of the business that’s fueling optimism about the stock now. Commercial contracts were 45% of the company’s revenue last year, and if that grows the stock should take off. Our Louis Navillier says the stock is not overvalued and could surge after earnings. Cathie Woods of the ARK Innovation Fund (NYSEARCA:ARKK) agrees.

What’s most promising about Palantir is that it uses defined data sets to create defined outcomes. That means it can deliver a return on a customer investment quickly. Palantir has focused its commercial efforts so far on things like hospital scheduling and advertising.

Thus, Palantir has become a good way for ordinary investors to gauge the temperature of the AI frenzy. Shares rise when AI hype is at a peak, and they fall when investors see disillusionment creeping in.

PLTR Stock: What Happens Next?

Palantir’s stock pattern has been to rise right after earnings, then hold the gains until the next earnings report.

On the date of publication, Dana Blankenhorn did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Dana Blankenhorn has been a financial and technology journalist since 1978. He is the author of Technology’s Big Bang: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow with Moore’s Law, available at the Amazon Kindle store. Tweet him at @danablankenhorn, connect with him on Mastodon or subscribe to his Substack.

Artificial Intelligence, Industrial, Defense, Software, Technology

Growth Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/05/citigroup-just-raised-its-price-target-on-palantir-pltr-stock/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC