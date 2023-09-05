Why Are Stocks Down Today?

Investors wondering why stocks are down today need look no further as we have all the details on Tuesday’s bear market.
The biggest factor as to why stocks are down today has to do with China. Investors continue to monitor the economic situation of the country, using it as a barometer for the wider state of the world’s economy.
The bad news here is that the Chinese economy still isn’t doing well. New reports show that recovery continues to be a long and difficult path for China’s economy. The company’s problems started with extensive Covid-19 lockdowns weighed on its markets.
Investors will also keep in mind that experts have been predicting a recession for some time now. While the actions of the Federal Reserve appear to have pushed it back or even stopped it, some investors are still wary about what the agency’s meeting this month could entail. The biggest concern traders have is more interest rate hikes in an effort to combat inflation.
Let’s check in on stock indices below for a more macro look at how this is affecting stocks on Tuesday!
Stocks Down On Tuesday
- The Dow Jones is falling .19% as of Tuesday morning.
- The S&P 500 is dropping .24% as of this writing.
- The Nasdaq is sliding .13% lower this morning.
- Small Cap 2000 is slipping 1.53% on Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.