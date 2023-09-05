Why Is 1847 Holdings (EFSH) Stock Down 19% Today?

1847 Holdings (NYSEMKT:EFSH) stock is taking a beating on Tuesday after the company received a delisting notice from the NYSE American LLC.
The problem comes from the company’s share price, which has been trading below the 20 cents minimum required to remain on the market. The company’s shares have been below this price for more than 30 days as well, which is enough to warrant the warning.
With this warning, 1847 Holdings has until Feb. 29, 2024, to adjust its stock price problem. The company can amend this issue by either increasing the price of its stock naturally or enacting a reverse stock split.
1847 Holdings has already revealed that it intends to go the latter route to fix its stock price. Shares of EFSH stock will undergo a one-for-25 reverse stock split when markets open on Sept. 11, 2023. This should allow it to avoid delisting by increasing the price of its shares above the required minimum.
EFSH Stock Movement Today
Following news of the delisting notice, shares of EFSH stock are seeing quite a bit of movement on Tuesday. As of this writing, more than 3.5 million shares of the stock have been traded. That’s roughly half of the company’s daily average trading volume of about 6.9 million shares.
EFSH stock is do1n 18.5% as of Tuesday morning and is down 94.7% since the start of the year.
Investors can find even more of the most recent stock market news down below!
We have all of the biggest stock market stories that traders need to know about on Tuesday! That includes why shares of TradeUP Acquisition (NASDAQ:UPTD) stock,Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock, and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock are moving today. All of that news is ready to go at the links below!
More Stock Market News For Tuesday
- Why Is TradeUP Acquisition (UPTD) Stock Down 33% Today?
- Why Is Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) Stock Up 15% Today?
- Why Is Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) Stock Up 47% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed