AMC Stock Alert: Get Ready for a Ticket Sale Catalyst on Nov. 9

Following the success of concert film Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, which brought in over $100 million in global advance ticket sales, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is now gearing up for the launch of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. International advance ticket sales for the new concert film will begin internationally on Nov. 9 in locations like Europe, Asia, and Australia. For North America, advance tickets are already available on AMC’s website and Fandango. Afterwards, the movie will premiere globally on Friday, Dec. 1. Tickets will start at $22 before tax in domestic markets and will be priced similarly in international markets. According to AMC:
“RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR – a record-setting worldwide concert tour that spanned 56 shows, 39 cities, and 12 countries –from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri.”
AMC will show the movie on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays multiple times each day. Customers can also choose to watch the movie through other premium formats like IMAX and Dolby Cinema.
AMC shareholders are hoping that Renaissance can be as successful as The Eras Tour. The pop and country singer’s movie has now raked in $203 million across the world, of which $149 million, or 73.6%, is attributed to domestic ticket sales. That cements the movie as the highest-grossing concert film of all time. On top of that, Swift’s movie was the first ever movie to be distributed by AMC. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie brought in around $92 million domestically on its release date.
At $22, tickets for Renaissance will be more expensive than tickets for The Eras Tour, which starts at $19.89 for adult tickets and $13.13 for children and seniors.
Meanwhile, Nov. 8 will also be a key date for AMC shareholders to watch out for. On that day, the company will hold its annual meeting of stockholders with eight proposals up for a vote. After the market closes, AMC will then report its third-quarter earnings.
AMC stock is up about 22% in the past month but still down over 65% year-to-date.
