IRNT Stock Plunges 64% as IronNet Files for Bankruptcy

IRNT stock won't likely recover from the filing

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Oct 16, 2023, 11:17 am EDT

  • IronNet (IRNT) stock is dropping alongside a bankruptcy filing.
  • The company is planning an asset sale during this process.
  • This comes as it expects to liquidate with the filing.
Source: Room's Studio / Shutterstock

IronNet (OTCMKTS:IRNT) stock is taking a beating on Monday after the cybersecurity company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

IronNet is using the Chapter 11 bankruptcy to enact an asset sale as it liquidates its business. The company was initially planning for a Chapter 7 filing to accomplish this goal. However, investors provided it with the funds needed to conduct the liquidation through a Chapter 11 filing.

A series of problems kept IronNet from being able to avoid the Chapter 11 filing. That includes the company simply running out of money. This claim was made by its Chief Financial Officer in court documents.

Investors will remember that IronNet already laid off all of its employees in September. This came as it sought to pay back the $35 million it owes to creditors. Another notable event was the company planning to voluntarily delist shares from the New York Stock Exchange back in July. That resulted in a shift today that saw shares move from the NYSE to over-the-counter trading.

What This Means for IRNT Stock

IRNT stock isn’t in the best state alongside the bankruptcy filing. Considering its planning for a sale with this filing, investors aren’t likely to see IRNT stock stick around for much longer. That also explains why the company’s shares are losing value today. IRNT stock was down 63.6% as of Monday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

