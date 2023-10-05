Is the Stock Market Open on Columbus Day 2023?

Investors are wondering if the stock market is open on Columbus Day 2023 and we have an answer to that question!
Traders won’t want to sleep in on Monday as the stock market is open on Columbus Day 2023. While Columbus Day is a federal holiday, it doesn’t result in the stock market closing. However, other institutions, such as banks, schools and post offices, will be closed.
Stock Market Holidays in 2023
While we’re already most of the way through 2023, there are a few more stock market holidays that investors will want to keep in mind. Let’s go over them real quick.
- The next stock market holiday traders will want to mark their calendars for is Thanksgiving Day, which takes place on Nov. 23, 2023.
- Investors will also keep in mind that the stock market closes early at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time the following day for Black Friday.
- Following that, the last official holiday of the year is Christmas Day, which takes place on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023.
- However, traders will also want to keep in mind New Year’s Day, which takes place on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, when making plans for end-of-the-year celebrations.
Here’s a complete list of stock market holidays coming in 2024.
- New Year’s Day – Monday, Jan. 1.
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – Monday, Jan. 15.
- Washington’s Birthday – Monday, Feb. 19.
- Good Friday – Friday, March 29.
- Memorial Day – Monday, May 27.
- Juneteenth National Independence Day – Wednesday, June 19.
- Independence Day – Thursday, July 4.
- Labor Day – Monday, Sept. 2.
- Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, Nov. 28.
- Christmas Day – Wednesday, Dec 25.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.