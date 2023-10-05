SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

This Key Investor Is Dumping Tesla (TSLA) Stock

TSLA stock is up 3% in the last five days, and it has soared 138% so far in 2023

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Oct 5, 2023, 10:46 am EDT

Advertisement

  • Well-known investor Cathie Wood sold over $25 million of Tesla (TSLA) stock yesterday as the shares rallied.
  • The shares may have been lifted short covering amid some relief about its Q3 delivery report.
  • TSLA stock is up 3% in the last five days, and it has soared 138% so far in 2023.
TSLA stock - This Key Investor Is Dumping Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Source: ssi77 / Shutterstock.com

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is falling slightly in early trading after a well-known investor, Cathie Wood, sold a significant amount of the automaker’s stock on strength yesterday.

Yesterday’s rebound came after Elon Musk’s electric vehicle (EV) firm reported lower-than-expected deliveries that nonetheless may have triggered some short covering in TSLA stock. Meanwhile, Tesla launched a cheaper version of its popular Model Y SUV in the U.S. this week.

Wood Sells TSLA Stock

Ark Investment Management, a company controlled by Cathie Wood, unloaded roughly $25.5 million of TSLA stock yesterday. Three of Wood’s ETFs sold shares of the automaker: RK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) and ARK Autonomous Tech ETF (BATS:ARKQ). All three funds are in the red this morning.

However, Tesla remains Wood’s top holding, accounting for 7.87% of her funds’ assets.

Deliveries and New Versions of the Model Y

On Monday, Tesla reported that it had delivered 430,000 EVs last quarter, about 25,000 below analysts’ mean estimate. However, according to Barron’s, the number of deliveries may have surpassed bears’ expectations and, as a result, triggered short covering in the name.

The shares of the company saw a rise in the first three days of the week, which several factors may have influenced. The company took responsibility for the miss and attributed it to technical factors at its factory. It also reiterated its 2023 target of 1.8 million deliveries, which could have boosted investor confidence. Moreover, the bond rally yesterday is also likely to have contributed to the rise in the TSLA stock.

Tesla has begun offering a new version of the Model Y, which starts at $44,000, nearly $4,000 less than its predecessor. Additionally, the EV qualifies for the $7,5000 federal tax credit.

Shares of TSLA stock are up 5.5% in the last five days and 3.4% in the last month, while they have soared 111% so far in 2023.

As of this writing, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

Automotive, Consumer Discretionary, Electric Vehicles

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/10/this-key-investor-is-dumping-tesla-tsla-stock/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC