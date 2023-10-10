NET Stock Alert: Cloudflare Discovers New Cyber Vulnerability

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock is in the news Tuesday after the cloud-based security solutions company discovered a major new cyber vulnerability.
According to a press release, Cloudflare helped uncover a new novel zero-day vulnerability named “HTTP/2 Rapid Reset.” The company claims this was a global threat able to launch the largest cyber attacks in the history of the internet.
Cloudflare also mentions that it built technology to counter this threat and has been supplying it to its customers. It’s also working with other major infrastructure providers to help spread further protection against the vulnerability.
Matthew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare, said this about the achievement:
“We are one of the only companies equipped to identify and address threats of this magnitude, at the speed required to maintain the integrity of the Internet. And while this DDoS attack and vulnerability may be in a league of their own, there will always be other zero-day, evolving threat actor tactics, and new novel attacks and techniques—the continuous preparation and response to these is core to our mission to help build a better Internet.”
How This Affects NET Stock Today
Following news of the development of its countermeasures against this new cyber vulnerability, shares of NET stock are climbing roughly 1% higher as of Tuesday morning. This comes with some 125,000 shares changing hands, as compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 3.8 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.