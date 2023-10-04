SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

Oct. 12 COLA Prediction: How Much Will Social Security Increase in 2024?

One often-cited COLA prediction forecasts a meager Social Security increase

By David Moadel, InvestorPlace Contributor Oct 4, 2023, 1:31 pm EDT

Advertisement

  • Soon, Americans will learn how much the Social Security increase in payments will be for 2024.
  • One notable COLA prediction suggests a surprisingly low upward adjustment in Social Security payments next year.
  • This is exactly why it’s important to build a nest egg through personal savings and investments.
COLA prediction Social Security increase - Oct. 12 COLA Prediction: How Much Will Social Security Increase in 2024?

Source: Jack_the_sparow / Shutterstock.com

Inflation is taking a major toll on all Americans, including seniors and others who may rely on monthly Social Security payments. Thus, Social Security’s cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) calculation for 2024 will be extremely important. However, a prominent COLA prediction indicates a Social Security increase that would be less than some people might expect.

So, you’ll definitely want to mark your calendar for Oct. 12. That’s when the Social Security Administration will announce the COLA for next year, and it could have ripple effects throughout the U.S. economy.

COLA Prediction Suggests a Potentially Small Social Security Increase

A recently published statement from the Senior Citizens League predicts that the 2024 Social Security COLA will be 3.2%. The Senior Citizens League has been described as a “pro-senior think tank.”

So, is 3.2% an acceptable upward adjustment for 2024? To put it in perspective, the 2023 COLA was 8.7%. Consequently, some seniors may be unhappy with a 3.2% COLA in 2024 if it happens.

Again, that’s only a prediction and not necessarily what will actually occur. Still, it’s alarming to consider that America’s seniors might only receive (per the Senior Citizens League’s forecast) an additional $57.30 per month, for a total of $1,790 in monthly Social Security payments.

We don’t have the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) print yet, but the August annualized CPI increase was 3.7%. Hence, a 3.2% COLA could be insufficient to meet the financial needs of America’s seniors during this time of “sticky” inflation.

What You Can Do Now

Unfortunately, some Social Security recipients may have to rely on their personal savings to make ends meet in 2024. That’s a harsh reality that needs to be addressed at the federal level.

Meanwhile, younger Americans should pay attention to COLA and related developments in the news. Clearly, it’s not a great strategy to rely solely on government support in one’s golden years.

Therefore, the time to save and invest your money is now, not when you’re about to collect Social Security benefits. Preparing yourself now for what’s to come later could make a huge difference in your ability to retire securely and comfortably.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/10/oct-12-cola-prediction-how-much-will-social-security-increase-in-2024/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC