RIVN Stock Alert: Wedbush Just Slashed Its Rivian Price Target

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock is sliding lower on Monday after being hit with a price target cut by Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.
The new price target for Rivian Automotive drops Wedbush’s prediction from $30 per share to $25 per share. That’s still a potential upside of 32.1% compared to its prior close. Traders will that the analysts’ consensus price prediction is $29.40 per share. Also, before this Wedbush weighed in on RIVN stock by updating its price target from $25 to $30 per share in July.
Despite the price target drop, Wedbush continues to remain bullish on RIVN stock. Ives maintained his “outperform” rating for the shares in this latest update. For comparison, the analysts’ consensus rating for RIVN is moderate-buy based on 20 opinions.
What Wedbush Thinks of RIVN Stock
Ives said the following about Rivian Automotive in a note to clients obtained by Seeking Alpha.
“One step forward, two steps back is the theme for Rivian the last few years and the company has turned the corner from a production perspective and navigated many challenges YET continues to stumble with head scratching strategic/investment moves again and again with this latest convert move along those lines.”
RIVN stock is down 2.9% as of Monday morning with around 1 million shares traded. The electric vehicle (EV) company’s daily average trading volume is about 45.9 million shares.
Investors on the lookout for even more of the most recent stock market stories are going to want to stick around!
We’re offering up all of the biggest stock market news that traders need to know about on Monday! A few examples include what’s happening with shares of Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM), LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) stock today. All of that news is ready to go at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- ARM Stock Alert: JPMorgan Is Pounding the Table on Arm Holdings
- Why Is LQR House (LQR) Stock Down 30% Today?
- Why Is Shift Technologies (SFT) Stock Down 86% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.