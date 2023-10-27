Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time to start off the final trading day this week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers on Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, public share offerings, reverse stock splits and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) stock is rocketing more than 41% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- NKGen Biotech (NASDAQ:NKGN) shares are soaring over 37% with strong early morning trading.
- SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) stock is surging more than 28% after withdrawing a public share offering.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares are gaining over 18% without any clear news this morning.
- DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) stock is increasing more than 17% with the release of its third-quarter earnings report.
- Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) shares are rising over 17% without any apparent news this morning.
- Tracon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) stock is climbing more than 16% on Friday morning.
- FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) shares are heading 15% higher after announcing an ADS ratio change.
- BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) stock is jumping over 14% on Friday.
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares are up more than 14% today.
10 Top Losers
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock is plummeting close to 28% after announcing a public offering.
- PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) shares are diving nearly 22% after releasing its Q3 earnings report.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) stock is taking an over 21% beating after missing revenue and cutting guidance.
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) shares are tumbling almost 18% on Friday morning.
- Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) stock is sliding more than 17% on a lower profit outlook.
- NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) shares are decreasing over 17% following a rally yesterday.
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) stock is dropping close to 17% after announcing a reverse stock split.
- Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) shares are slipping more than 13% on Friday.
- LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) stock is dipping over 12% this morning.
- Jaguar Global Growth (NASDAQ:JGGC) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 11%.
