Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re starting off Friday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about!
Movin stocks this morning are insider buying, reports of a big acquisition, public offerings and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) stock is rocketing more than 51% following insider buying.
- RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) stock is soaring over 22% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) shares are surging more than 18% without any clear news this morning.
- Etao International (NASDAQ:ETAO) stock is increasing over 16% on Friday.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) shares are rising more than 15% on Friday morning.
- Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) stock is gaining over 15% without any clear news today.
- Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares are climbing more than 15% despite a lack of news.
- Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) stock is getting an over 11% boost alongside reports of an acquisition.
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares are jumping more than 11% this morning.
- Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) stock is up over 11% today.
10 Top Losers
- Omniq (NASDAQ:OMQS) shares are plummeting more than 43% alongside a public offering.
- Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) stock is diving over 22% with a stock offering proposal.
- Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) shares are tumbling more than 16% this morning.
- Xortx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XRTX) stock is taking an over 15% beating on Friday morning.
- Agriforce Growing Solutions (NASDAQ:AGRI) shares are sliding more than 15% without any obvious news to report.
- Integrated Media Tech (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock is dropping over 12% today.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares are decreasing more than 12% alongside its Q1 earnings report.
- Vtv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) stock is sliding over 11% today.
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) shares are slipping more than 10% following a rally yesterday.
- Tracon Pharma (NASDAQ:TCON) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down over 10% today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.