Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock is rocketing more than 757% alongside an asset sale and a private placement.
- Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) shares are soaring over 440% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) stock is surging more than 174% with strong early morning trading.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares are rising over 73% as it takes part in a presentation today.
- Bsquare (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock is increasing more than 47% on news of an acquisition deal.
- Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares are gaining close to 31% on Thursday morning.
- Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) stock is climbing nearly 30% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) shares are getting an almost 27% boost with heavy pre-market trading.
- Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) stock is jumping over 26% on Thursday morning.
- Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) shares are up more than 24% after announcing a merger agreement to take it private.
10 Top Losers
- Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) stock is crashing over 35% following a nearly 4,000% rally yesterday.
- Phio Pharma (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares are plummeting more than 30% after rallying on clinical trial data yesterday.
- Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) stock is diving over 29% after uplisting its shares yesterday.
- Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ:WHLR) shares are retreating more than 22% after a Wednesday rally.
- Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO) stock is tumbling over 18% after rallying yesterday.
- Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) shares are taking a more than 18% beating ahead of a presentation today.
- AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) stock is sliding close to 18% on Thursday morning.
- BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) shares are decreasing 17% following a rally on clinical trial enrollment.
- Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) stock is dropping over 16% after a recent rally.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 15% after a recent bankruptcy filing.
