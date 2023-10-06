Why Are Stocks Down Today?

Stocks are down on Friday as investors react to the latest data from the September job report!
The reason that stocks are down today is the economy added 336,000 jobs in September. For the record, that is roughly double the number of jobs that experts were expecting to be added during the month.
The reason this has investors worried is the actions it could cause the Federal Reserve to take. The Fed has been attempting to cool inflation with a series of interest rate increases. This new data suggests the economy is still strong and that the Fed’s actions haven’t worked.
If that’s the conclusion the Fed reaches, it could mean that more interest rates are coming in the future. That wouldn’t be good for the market as it would build on the other rate increases that have hampered growth stocks.
Ellen Zentner, Morgan Stanley’s chief U.S. economist, told the following to Yahoo Finance:
“Today’s report was unequivocally strong. Too strong for policymakers to relax their tightening bias. Inflation has been decelerating faster than Fed forecasts, but continued strength in job gains will fuel doubts that the pace of deceleration in inflation will be sustained.”
Let’s check out how this has stocks down today below!
Stock Indices Moving on Friday
- Starting us off is the S&P 500 and its 0.12% decrease on Friday morning.
- Next on our list is the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is seeing a slight drop as of this writing.
- Finally, the Nasdaq Composite is breaking the trend with a slight increase as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.