Why Is Applied UV (AUVI) Stock Up 42% Today?

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock is rising higher on Friday following the launch of its new Airocide Pro+ product.
Airocide Pro+ is a product designed to aid with food preservation and purification. The product works by removing ethylene from the environment. Ethylene is a naturally occurring gas that speeds up the ripening, aging and spoiling of fruits and vegetables.
Applied UV also notes that the product works beyond just helping with fruits and vegetables. It can also keep flowers fresh longer, making it a benefit to florists. It can be used in refrigerated truck trailers, shipping containers, warehouses and cold rooms.
Max Munn, CEO of Applied UV, said the following about the news:
“With the introduction of our next generation Airocide product, we have a significant opportunity to address the persistent and increasingly costly problems associated with the presence of ethylene in the critical produce supply chain of cold storage, distribution and logistics.”
AUVI Stock Movement Today
With the company’s new product announcement today, shares of AUVI stock are seeing increased trading. As of this writing, more than 30.5 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive surge in trading volume compared to the company’s daily average of 408,000 shares.
AUVI stock is up 41.9% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.