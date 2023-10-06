RIVN Stock Alert: Rivian Prices $1.5 Billion Convertible Note Offering

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock is slipping on Friday after the electric vehicle (EV) company announced a $1.5 billion convertible notes offering.
This offering includes 3.625% green convertible senior notes due 2030. The company is selling these senior notes to qualified institutional buyers. In addition to this, these investors have 13 days to acquire another $225,000,000 worth of these notes.
Rivian is expecting net proceeds from this senior notes offering to be roughly $1.48 billion. That number jumps to $1.71 billion if the buyers exercise their rights to acquire additional senior notes.
Rivian also already has plans for the funds it will gain from this note offering. The company is expecting to spend $93.8 million on the cost of the capped call transactions connected to the notes. It will then use the remaining funds for a variety of corporate purposes.
How This Notes Offering Affects RIVN Stock
Following the senior notes offering announcement, shares of RIVN stock are dropping 1.8% as of Friday morning. That comes as some 26.7 million shares of the company’s stock changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is still above that at 47.6 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.