Why Is NKGen Biotech (NKGN) Stock Up 18% Today?

NKGen Biotech (NASDAQ:NKGN)) stock is taking off on Friday with continued growth after announcing clinical trial results yesterday.
Those clinical trial results covered SNK01. This is the company’s investigational NK cell therapy designed to treat patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
The results of the Phase 1 clinical trial after 11 weeks include 90% of patients improving or maintaining cognitive function according to the Alzheimer’s disease composite score.
Paul Y. Song, M.D., CEO of NKGen Biotech, said the following about the results:
“Remarkably, despite a median baseline MMSE score of 14 and the fact that two-thirds of our patients received what we believe to be suboptimal dosing, using the ADCOMS score, 90% of patients demonstrated improvement or maintained stable cognitive function following 11 weeks, suggesting that SNK01 may do more than simply slow disease progression.”
NKGN Stock Movement on Friday
NKGen Biotech is seeing lots of activity this morning following those clinical trial results. As of this writing, more than 1.4 million shares of NKGN stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 102,000 shares.
NKGN stock is up 18% as of Thursday morning, which builds on its 8% rally yesterday.
