Why Is OpGen (OPGN) Stock Up 540% Today?

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock is undergoing a massive rally on Thursday following a couple of pieces of news from the precision medicine company.
The first bit of news worth mentioning is a progress update on a product sale. The company has received an advanced payment of 750,000 euros for the sale of certain Unyvero A50 systems by Curetis to a strategic partner.
OpGen is working with a strategic partner on this sale, which includes Curetis and the company’s subsidiary Ares Genetics. To go along with this, the strategic partner has the option to acquire more Unyvero A50 systems as part of the deal.
OPGN Stock Private Placement
OpGen also announced a Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement that investors will want to know about. The company has signed an agreement with a certain investor for them to acquire 1,000 shares priced at $1,000 each.
That deal will see the company generate gross proceeds of $1 million. This private placement was made as OpGen continues negotiations with the investors for a potential strategic transaction between the two.
All of this news brings with it heavy trading of OPGN stock on Thursday. As of this writing, more than 13 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive surge in trading volume over its daily average of about 2.3 million shares.
OPGN stock is up 539.9% as of Thursday morning.
There’s even more stock market news traders will want to know about below!
We’re offering up all of the hottest stock market news for investors to read about on Thursday! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning, the latest news concerning Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) stock and more. All of that news is ready to go at the following links!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday
- TPST Stock: 7 Things to Know About Tempest Therapeutics
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks that Can Survive Sky-High Interest Rates
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed