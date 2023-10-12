Why Is Phio Pharma (PHIO) Stock Down 35% Today?

Phio Pharma (NASDAQ:PHIO) stock is pulling back on Thursday after the immuno-oncology therapeutics company’s shares underwent a major rally yesterday.
Investors will note that the company’s stock saw a 91.2% price increase during normal trading hours on Wednesday. That came alongside heavy trading with more than 56 million shares changing hands. For the record, its daily average trading volume is closer to 908,000 shares.
The news behind that rally was Phio Pharma reporting results from two preclinical studies. Both of these studies evaluated INTASYL compound PH-894. The studies showed the drug made melanoma cells more recognizable to immune cells while also confirming it acts as an antitumor cytotoxic agent.
PHIO Stock Movement on Thursday
Following that massive rally yesterday, it makes sense that shares of PHIO stock would give up some of those gains today. However, it doesn’t look like the company will give up all of its gains and it isn’t seeing heavy trading just yet.
PHIO stock is down 35% as of Thursday morning. To go along with that, some 300,000 shares of the company’s stock have changed hands already today. Even so, that’s still a far ways off from its daily average trading volume.
