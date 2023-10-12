Why Is Tempest Therapeutics (TPST) Stock Down 35% Today?

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) stock is taking a beating on Thursday as the company’s shares retreat from a recent rally.
Shares of TPST stock are down 34.8% as of Thursday morning. That drop comes alongside more than 4.2 million shares of the company’s stock trading as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 3.2 million shares.
Now compare that to Tempest Therapeutics’ movement yesterday, which saw its stock rally 2,879% during normal trading hours. That came as more than 157 million shares of the clinical-stage oncology company’s shares changed hands.
What’s Behind the TPST Stock Volatility?
Shares of TPST stock are getting extra attention from investors alongside data from a clinical trial. The big news here are positive results from a study of its lead liver cancer treatment drug candidate.
Tempest Therapeutics’ liver cancer treatment has been well received by patients. The company offered up a collection of three treatments with patients taking all of them seeing a 30% objective response rate (ORR). For comparison, patients who only took one of the treatments only had an ORR of 13.3%.
TPST stock could remain hot in the future as the company is conducting additional trials of its cancer treatment. It’s also looking to test the drug on other types of tumors.
