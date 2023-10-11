Why Is Tempest Therapeutics (TPST) Stock Up 325% Today?

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) stock is taking off on Wednesday as the clinical-stage oncology company prepares to release new study results.
According to a press release from the company, it intends to release updated study results from a Phase 1b/2 combination study of TPST-1120 with atezolizumab and bevacizumab. This study uses these drugs as a first-line treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.
Tempest Therapeutics says that it will release those results before markets open this morning. The company also intends to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to provide investors with additional insight into the study.
What This Means for TPST Stock
Investors are already excited about what these study results could be. That has the company’s stock seeing increadibly heavy trading on Wednesday morning. As of this writing, more than 11.5 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that number in perspective, Tempest Therapeutics’ daily average trading volume is about 542,000 shares.
It makes sense that TPST stock would be rising higher ahead of study results. Now the company just has to deliver good news. If it fails to do so, investors are likely going to selloff their stakes in TPST, causing it to lose the momentum it’s gained this morning.
TPST stock is up 325% as of Wednesday morning but was down 80.5% when markets closed yesterday.
